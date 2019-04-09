The B-52s announce 2019 world tour dates

The B-52s

The B-52s will continue to blow out their 40 candles with a globe-trotting tour.

Set to begin on May 4th at West Palm Beach’s Sunfest, the elaborate jaunt covers more than 10 countries and spans over 40 dates for a summer soiree that should offer everyone in the world a chance to dance this mess around. Even better, OMD and Berlin will join ’em on select dates.

In addition to touring, the band has announced plans to release their first-ever memoir in 2020 chronicling the history of the band and an authorized documentary on the group directed by Craig Johnson and executive produced by Fred Armisen.

For now, they’re just ready to party. So, hurry up, get your jukebox money, and … eh, you know the drill. Tickets go on sale April 12th here, though if you get shut out, you can certainly find ’em on StubHub. Get some vinyl while you’re at it, too!

The B-52s 2019 Tour Dates:

05/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Sunfest

05/12 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender

06/21 – Vitoria, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/26 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

06/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

06/29 – Gateshead Sage, UK @ Gateshead Sage

06/30 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

07/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

07/03 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/05 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

07/07 – Argeles Sur Me, FR @ Festival les Deferlantes

08/01 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

08/03 – San Diego, CA @ Bayside Summer Nights @ Embarcadero Marina Park

08/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater $

08/06 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater $

08/07 – Seattle, WA @ BECU ZooTunes Concert Series $

08/08 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater $

08/10 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater $

08/11 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre $

08/12 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery $

08/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre $

08/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre $

08/17 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/18 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre $

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Majestic Theater $

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall $

08/24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre $

08/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre $

08/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall $

09/06 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex $

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park $

09/08 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights $

09/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens $

09/13 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts $

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre $

09/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem $

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts $

09/20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater $

09/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/24 – New York, NY @ Summerstage – Central Park $

$ = w/ OMD and Berlin