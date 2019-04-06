The Black Keys pull out of Woodstock

The Black Keys

The 2019 edition of Woodstock is still several months out, and already the festival has experienced a major hiccup. One of its headliners, The Black Keys, have canceled their scheduled appearance.

The duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney cited “a scheduling conflict” as the reason for their cancelation. According to a statement, “the band wants to let fans know as soon as possible and before tickets [to Woodstock] go on sale.”



Woodstock takes place August 16th-18th in Watkins Glen, New York, and promises performances from JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, and Imagine Dragons alongside veteran artists like Robert Plant, Santana, David Crosby, John Fogerty, and Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company. A replacement for The Black Keys has yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale April 22nd.

As for The Black Keys, they’re set to embark on their “Let’s Rock Tour” with Modest Mouse. Below, listen to their recent comeback single, “Lo/Hi”.