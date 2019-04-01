The Cure to stage 30th anniversary Disintegration concerts in the US later this year

The Cure's Disintegration

Robert Smith may not be as excited as the rest of us, but it sure as hell a good time to be the fan of The Cure. On the heels of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday, Smith and co. are putting the finishing touches on a “dark” and “incredibly intense” new album, which should arrive around Halloween. They’re also planning to wax nostalgic by staging a series of 30th anniversary performances in celebration of their landmark 1989 LP, Disintegration.

As previously reported, The Cure will play four Disintegration concerts in Sydney, Australia as part of this year’s VIVID Live in May. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Smith revealed his intention to stage similar concerts in the US later this year.



“We’re holding home theaters in New York and Los Angeles,” he explained. “But I kind of feel like we should do it in a bigger venue. I’d like to a big show with it, really. It’s a bigger album. I think when we did the first three albums we did three nights at the Beacon in New York. It was much more punky. We were trying to recreate that vibe. But I think Disintegration is just big. So we need to do somewhere that’s just big. But probably about Christmas time we’ll come back.”

The shows will see The Cure perform Disintegration as well as “a selection of rarely performed B-sides plus specially curated deep catalogue cuts,” according to a description on VIVID Live’s website.

In the meantime, The Cure have a busy summer chock full of festival appearances across the UK and Europe. See the band’s updated tour itinerary below.

The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/25 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House *

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/09 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/14 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/21 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival

07/25 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival Nyon

07/26-28 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

* = Disintegration 30th Anniversary Show