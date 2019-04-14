The Flaming Lips premiere new song “All for the Life of the City”: Stream

The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury

For Record Store Day, The Flaming Lips unveiled their new album, King’s Mouth.

Spanning 12 tracks and featuring narration from The Clash’s Mick Jones, King’s Mouth marks The Lips’ fifteenth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2017’s Oczy Mlody. A wide release is planned for later this year, but 4,000 lucky fans today got their hands on a limited-edition vinyl copy released exclusively for Record Store Day.



For everyone who couldn’t secure a copy, the band has made the album track “All for the Life of the City” available for streaming. A small consolation for sure, but it does mark our first official taste of King’s Mouth. Take a listen below.

King’s Mouth, a concept album about a community mourning the noble death of a benevolent monarch, is part of a larger art installation of the same name, according to JamBands. A press release adds:

Introduced in 2015, the installation has showcased its psychedelic visuals and soundscapes through North America in museums such as Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM, the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, MD, the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, OR and Wayne’s own creative space, The Womb, in Oklahoma City, OK. A true handcrafted marvel, it consists of a giant metallic head that welcomes spectators inside. Once inside of the foam month, an LED lightshow begins in tandem with music from the album. Now, the record doubles as the sonic companion to the exhibit and allows fans to experience the aural side at any time.

Completing the project is a literary tome titled, King’s Mouth: Immerse Heap Trip Fantasy Experience, which tells the story of the King’s Mouth through words and visuals by Coyne.

In describing his vision of the project, Lips frontman Wayne Coyne said: “The King’s Mouth immersive/child-like qualities are born from the same spark and womb as The Flaming Lips live performances. The King’s Mouth adventure was made for humans of all sizes, ages, cultures, and religions.”