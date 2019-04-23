The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium announce US summer tour

The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury

Do you miss that gentle, fawning sound The Flaming Lips nailed with Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots? If so, then you’re in luck. The indie rock staples announced a proper tour in support of King’s Mouth: Music and Songs, their newest album that gets closer to recreating that mid-2000s sound than anything they have done post-2010.

The 2019 summer tour will see The Flaming Lips kick things off in Wichita, Kansas on July 23rd and stay on the road until they conclude the trek in Raleigh, North Carolina on August 7th. They will be joined by The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Particle Kid. Ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on April 24th. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on April 26th.



(Read: The Flaming Lips Return to Form on the Fantastical King’s Mouth)

It has been a big year for frontman Wayne Coyne, too. Not only did he help create this new album or partner with artists to create art installations related to it, but he also got married inside of a giant bubble, no less. The two were engaged in September, and announced they were expecting their first child in November.

See the full list of tour dates below, and get tickets here. King’s Mouth will receive a wide release on July 19th.

The Flaming Lips 2019 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Ogden, CO @ Ogden Amphitheater

07/23 – Wichita, KS @ Wave #*

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park Amphitheater #*

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #*

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #*

07/28 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #*

07/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre #*

07/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

08/02 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery #*

08/03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #*

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater #*

08/06 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion #*

08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #*

08/30 – La Tour-De-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae

09/01 – Prato, IT @ Piazza Duomo

09/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

09/07 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

09/20-22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

# = w/ The Lennon Claypool Delirium

* = w/ Particle Kid