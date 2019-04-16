The Game, Snoop Dogg, T.I. want Fox’s Laura Ingraham fired for segment deriding Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle and Fox News' Laura Ingraham

Never ones to pass up an opportunity to stoke furor for the sake of stoking furor, Fox News has once again drawn the ire of the hip-hop community. This time, frequent incendiary Laura Ingraham decided the death of rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle was funny, and now a number of prominent people are calling for her to be fired.

Last week, the Fox host used a segment of her show The Ingraham Angle to disparage the late MC less than 24 hours after the memorial procession. With an offensively unsubtle air of disrespect, she talked of the “thousands” who lined the streets to say goodbye to Nipsey. Keeping the sardonic tone, she said, “Now, this dear artist recently released a song called “FDT” — eff Donald Trump.”



Two things: One, that track’s from 2016. It was a protest song released while the Donald was still just threatening to become the most unqualified president in history, not actually being it. Second, it’s not Nipsey Hussle’s song, it’s YG’s. In fact, the clip Ingraham proceeded to play on the show didn’t feature Nipsey at all, either on vocals or on screen.

The segment rolled on with more misinformation and actual laughter from both Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo as they mocked the rising entrepreneur, loving father, and a vital member of the South Los Angeles community. The outrage was almost immediate, with The Game leading the charge in a call for Fox to fire Ingraham.

Sharing a clip of Ingraham’s remarks, The Game wrote, “@foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately.” He added,

“This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁”

As of Monday, Ingraham still has a show and has yet to acknowledge the backlash against her, but others have shared their voices. Snoop Dogg commented on The Game’s initial post with a simple, “I’m in.” T.I. shared the video on his own Instagram, calling Ingraham and Arroyo “vile despicable, poor excuses for people.” He continued, “Neither of you WILL EVER know or experience the level of love, appreciation and respect that Nip has… EVEN IN DEATH!!! So let that sizzle in ya lil hateful, demonic spirits.”

R&B singer Tank linked to a petition calling for Ingraham to be fired; as of this writing, over 36,000 people have signed on. “Disrespecting the deceased is not news!” he wrote. “It’s just disrespect!”

Ingraham has gained a reputation for saying really stupid, offensive things about minorities and tragic situations. She called LeBron James “ignorant” for expressing his opinions on Trump and told him to “shut up and dribble.” She said detention centers holding immigrant children were “essentially summer camps.” Her taunting of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg actually led to some repercussions when the young man retaliated by getting a number of sponsors to cut ties with her show. We’ll see if her vitriol against a beloved artist and community leader brings her any more shame.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on March 31st, reportedly while getting clothes from his own Marathon store to give a friend who’d recently gotten out of jail. (The man was also shot and is currently facing charges of parole violation for being with Nip that day.) A man named Eric Holder has been charged with the crime and has pleaded not guilty after retaining for O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden. Former president Barack Obama, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, and others penned tributes for Nipsey’s memorial service at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Tursday. A day later, the LA city council unanimously voted to rename the intersection of Crenshaw and West Slauson Avenue, feet from where Nipsey was murdered, Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square.