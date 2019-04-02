The Get Up Kids debut new single “The Problem is Me”, announce US tour: Stream

The Get Up Kids are returning May 10th with a new album dubbed, Problems. Due out through Polyvinyl, it finds the indie emo rockers employing a “decidedly pop-minded approach to song structure” as they wrestle with modern-day anxieties.
March brought us the first single, “Satellite”, which reflected on the feelings of loneliness and isolation one sometimes while on the road for too long. Now comes a second offering in “The Problem is Me”, which as its title implies, is all about examining the ways in which our own personal traumas can get in the way of self improvement.
“The song is about a friend’s second divorce and about taking responsibility in a relationship,” the band’s Matt Pryor explained in a press statement. “For me, the song is about self care. Acknowledging personal faults and trying to work on them.”
Check it out below via its official music video, filmed on Super 8 by director Shawn Brackbill.
In addition to “The Problem is Me”, The Get Up Kids have announced a US tour set for July. Grab tickets here. The new trek follows a European stint and the group’s SXSW run, during which The Get Up Kids performed at Consequence of Sound’s own party.
The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
05/08 – Eindhoven, DE @ Dynamo
05/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Zappa
05/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island
05/11 – Munich, DE @ Backstage
05/13 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
05/14 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
05/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/18 – Madrid, ES @ Independence Club
05/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
05/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North
05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South
07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
07/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
07/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
07/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
07/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
07/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/23 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
07/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
07/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
In anticipation of Problems, pick up The Get Up Kids’ other past releases on vinyl by heading to ReverbLP.