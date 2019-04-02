The Get Up Kids debut new single “The Problem is Me”, announce US tour: Stream

The Get Up Kids, photo by Dalton Paley

The Get Up Kids are returning May 10th with a new album dubbed, Problems. Due out through Polyvinyl, it finds the indie emo rockers employing a “decidedly pop-minded approach to song structure” as they wrestle with modern-day anxieties.

March brought us the first single, “Satellite”, which reflected on the feelings of loneliness and isolation one sometimes while on the road for too long. Now comes a second offering in “The Problem is Me”, which as its title implies, is all about examining the ways in which our own personal traumas can get in the way of self improvement.



“The song is about a friend’s second divorce and about taking responsibility in a relationship,” the band’s Matt Pryor explained in a press statement. “For me, the song is about self care. Acknowledging personal faults and trying to work on them.”

Check it out below via its official music video, filmed on Super 8 by director Shawn Brackbill.

In addition to “The Problem is Me”, The Get Up Kids have announced a US tour set for July. Grab tickets here. The new trek follows a European stint and the group’s SXSW run, during which The Get Up Kids performed at Consequence of Sound’s own party.

The Get Up Kids 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

05/08 – Eindhoven, DE @ Dynamo

05/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Zappa

05/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island

05/11 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

05/13 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

05/14 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

05/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/18 – Madrid, ES @ Independence Club

05/20 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival North

05/26 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival South

07/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

07/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/14 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

07/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

07/19 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

07/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/23 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

07/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

07/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

