The Growlers announce 2019 fall tour

This summer, The Growlers are set to support last year’s Casual Acquaintances on a North American tour. Now, the psychedelic group has extended the outing, adding 25 new shows to their fall calendar.
The Growlers’ new dates kick off in September, with the band first hitting major markets like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and others. The trek also features two-night runs in Chicago and Seattle, as well as a five-night Florida stretch, including a stop at Sing Out Loud Festival. Notably, the California garage rockers will hit New York City’s Central Park SummerStage, Northampton’s Pearl Street, Chattanooga’s Songbirds, and Lexington’s The Burl before finishing off the tour with a two-night Halloween run at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26th, at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full tour schedule below, and look for tickets here.
The Growlers 2019 Tour Dates:
07/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/18 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC
07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
07/28 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft
07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
08/01 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27
08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
08/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
08/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
08/13 – Bagnes, CH @ Palp Festival
08/15 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk
08/16 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands
08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/18 – Brecon Beacons, Wales, UK @ Green Man
09/05 – East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/11 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/14 – New York City, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
09/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds
09/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
09/19 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
09/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
09/21 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live,
09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/25 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/26 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/02 – Arcata, CA @ TBA
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium