The Growlers announce 2019 fall tour

The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

This summer, The Growlers are set to support last year’s Casual Acquaintances on a North American tour. Now, the psychedelic group has extended the outing, adding 25 new shows to their fall calendar.

The Growlers’ new dates kick off in September, with the band first hitting major markets like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and others. The trek also features two-night runs in Chicago and Seattle, as well as a five-night Florida stretch, including a stop at Sing Out Loud Festival. Notably, the California garage rockers will hit New York City’s Central Park SummerStage, Northampton’s Pearl Street, Chattanooga’s Songbirds, and Lexington’s The Burl before finishing off the tour with a two-night Halloween run at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 26th, at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full tour schedule below, and look for tickets here.

The Growlers 2019 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/18 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/24 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/27 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

07/28 – Albany, NY @ Skyloft

07/31 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

08/01 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation27

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/04 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

08/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

08/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08/10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

08/13 – Bagnes, CH @ Palp Festival

08/15 – Erlangen, DE @ E-Werk

08/16 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/18 – Brecon Beacons, Wales, UK @ Green Man

09/05 – East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/11 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/14 – New York City, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

09/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

09/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

09/19 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

09/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live,

09/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/25 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/26 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/02 – Arcata, CA @ TBA

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium