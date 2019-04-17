The Hollywood Vampires announce new album, unveil song “Who’s Laughing Now”: Stream

The Hollywood Vampires

The Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup consisting of shock rocker Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and actor-musician Johnny Depp, have revealed details of their sophomore album, which is titled Rise, and will arrive on June 21st. The band has also unleashed the first single, “Who’s Laughing Now” (stream below).

The 16-song album will contain mostly originals, but will feature covers of David Bowie’s “Heroes”, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory”, and the Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died”. The original track “Welcome to Bushwakers” features guest spots from guitar legend Jeff Beck and filmmaker John Waters.



“Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” said Cooper in a press release. “I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy, and myself have written songs on this album.”

He added, “What is different though is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’ Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album, we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock ‘n’ roll brothers.”

Meanwhile, Perry stated, “Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders. There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of. I can’t wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.”

The song “Who’s Laughing Now” is a hard-rocking tune that features vocals by Cooper on the verses, with singing by Depp on the chorus. A lyric video can be seen below.

The album can be pre-ordered at this location, while the tracklist, artwork, and previously announced May U.S. tour dates can be seen below. Tickets for the shows can be purchased here.

Rise Artwork:



Rise Tracklist:

01. I Want My Now

02. Good People Are Hard to Find

03. Who’s Laughing Now

04. How the Glass Fell

05. The Boogieman Surprise

06. Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck + John Waters)

07. The Wrong Bandage

08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

09. Git From Round Me

10. “Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died (Jim Carroll Band cover)

16. Congratulations

The Hollywood Vampires 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

05/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

05/14— Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

05/17 — Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

05/18 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino