The Killers cover James Taylor’s “Carolina in My Mind” on Kimmel: Watch

The Killers on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Killers served as Jimmy Kimmel’s musical guest on Monday, performing “Land of the Free” live for the first time and Hot Fuss cut “All These Things That I’ve Done”. The Brandon Flowers-led outfit again took the Kimmel stage on Tuesday, pinch-hitting for James Taylor, who was forced to cancel last minute due to illness.

To honor the folk rock icon, The Killers covered his classic “Carolina in My Mind”. With Flowers at the helms, the band’s rendition was as soft, sweet, and longing as the 1968 original.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2017)

As Stereogum points out, The Killers have performed the Taylor hit just once, and that was during a 2013 concert in, of course, North Carolina. That’s not the only Taylor connection, though; according to The Telegraph, while on the road, Flowers’ tour bus used to be called “James Taylor”.

Watch their Kimmel cover below.

Flowers and the rest of the band are scheduled to play at a bunch of festivals this summer, including KAABOO Texas, Beale Street in Memphis, Louisville’s Forecastle, Glastonbury in the UK, and Woodstock 2019. Find tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

The Killers’ last full-length came with Wonderful Wonderful from 2017. They are currently working on a follow-up, which is expected to arrive sometime next year. “In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but it’s probably more likely that it would be early 2020,” Flowers previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

