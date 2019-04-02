The Killers perform “Land of the Free” live for the first time on Kimmel: Watch

The Killers on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Earlier this year, The Killers released a brand new single called “Land of the Free”. Packaged with a powerful music video directed by the Spike Lee, the song saw the band taking a strong political stance regarding the America’s commitment to freedom and diversity.

On Monday night, Brandon Flowers & co. performed “Land of the Free” live for the first time on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which this week is filming in the group’s hometown of Las Vegas. The live debut began with Flowers sitting and singing alone at a piano, the stage behind dim. The frontman was then later joined by his bandmates, a youth choir, and dramatic lighting to fit the soaring single.



(Read: 2018 Filmmaker of the Year: Spike Lee)

Additionally, The Killers’ Kimmel set included “All These Things That I’ve Done”, from their 2004 record, Hot Fuss.

Replay it all down below.

The Killers will also serve as Kimmel’s musical guest on Tuesday, replacing James Taylor, who was forced to cancel last minute due to illness. In his honor, The Killers’ cover of Taylor’s 1968 classic “Carolina in My Mind” (originally recorded Monday evening) will be aired.

Flowers and the rest of the band are scheduled to play at a number of festivals this summer, including KAABOO Texas, Beale Street in Memphis, Louisville’s Forecastle, Glastonbury in the UK, and Woodstock 2019. Find tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

The Killers’ last full-length came with Wonderful Wonderful from 2017. They are currently working on a follow-up, which is expected to arrive sometime next year. “In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but it’s probably more likely that it would be early 2020,” Flowers previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

