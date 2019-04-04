The National unveil moving new song “Light Years”: Stream

The National will release their new album, I Am Easy to Find, on May 17th via 4AD. The record promises to be “unlike anything” in the band’s catalog while remaining “totally in line with how they’ve created for much of their careers.” Lead single “You Had Your Soul with You” demonstrated this with its rich, skittering compositions and female-led bridge. Now, we’ve been gifted another sample of the LP with “Light Years”.

The new track certainly aligns with some of the more beautifully somber moments of The National’s past efforts, though again the featured female vocalist adds a new texture to the proceedings. “Light Years” works almost entirely off a reiterating piano line as Matt Berninger and his supporting singer coo, “Oh, the glory of it all was lost on me/ Till I saw how hard it’d be to reach you/ And I would always be light years/ Light years away from you.”



Check out the track via its video below, which features footage from the album’s corresponding film, I Am Easy to Find from director Mike Mills (20th Century Women) and starring Alicia Vikander.

Pre-orders for the Sleep Well Beast follow-up are ongoing; you can pick up more National vinyl here.

In addition to the new track, The National have revealed a few more details regarding their upcoming “An Evening with The National” tour dates. The intimate gigs in Paris, London, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles will begin with a screening of Mills’ film, followed by a Q&A with the band, the director, and others. Afterwards, The National will take the stage for an intimate performance with guests including Kate Stables of This Is the Kit, Mina Tindle, Yuki Numata Resnick, and James McAlister, as well as Gail Ann Dorsey in Paris and Brooklyn Youth Chorus in NYC.

After those shows, they’ll head out on a full tour with support coming from Courtney Barnett and Alvvays. You can get tickets to all of The National’s upcoming dates here.

The National 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/18 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

04/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theater

06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

06/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell *

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/17 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre *

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/20 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

06/21 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/22 – Hamilton, ON @ Pier 8 ^

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

06/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium *

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lawn at White River *

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island ^

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – London, UK @ British Summer Time

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

07/18 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/04 – Waterford, IE @ All Together Now Festival

08/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/07 – Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Park

08/09 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well Fest

08/14 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

08/16-18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park ^

08/29 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park ^

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield ^

09/01 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ^

09/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

09/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/05 – Odgen, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater ^

09/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House ^

09/10 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheatre ^

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

11/25 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar Hall

11/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/01 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrcongress

12/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/03 – Zurich, SW @ Samsung Hall

12/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

12/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

* = w/ Courtney Barnett

^ = w/ Alvvays