The National perform new song “Where Is Her Head” live with Phoebe Bridgers: Watch

The National have just wrapped their five-date run, “A Very Special Evening with The National”. The intimate tour saw the band screen their Mike Mills-directed movie, I Am Easy to Find, followed by a performance during which they debuted new material from their forthcoming album of the same name. At last night’s final gig at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre, they were joined by a pair of special guests in Phoebe Bridgers and Feist.

Feist has actually been with Matt Berninger and co. for all of their “Special Evening” dates, singing on songs like “Hey Rosey”, “Not in Kansas”, and “Hairpin Turns”, all new tracks off I Am Easy to Find. In LA, however, Bridgers filled in the for the role Julien Baker had in New York City a few nights earlier to perform “Where Is Her Head”. She also stood in with the band for “Rylan”, a National live rarity that’s finally being given a studio version on the upcoming LP.



(Read: The National: A New York Institution)

With additional vocals from Kate Stables and Mina Tindle, you can watch fan-captured footage of “Where Is Her Head”, “Rylan”, and “Hey Rosey” from LA below. We’ve also included a clip of Feist with The National singing “Not in Kansas” in Toronto, because why not?

I Am Easy to Find is out May 17th via 4AD. With their “Special Evening” gigs in the books, The National will prep for their upcoming full summer tour with support coming from Courtney Barnett and Alvvays. You can get tickets to all of The National’s concerts here.