The Raconteurs announce 2019 North American tour

The Raconteurs, photo by Olivia Jean

Over the weekend, The Raconteurs’ Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler made their live comeback at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville. Now, the dynamic foursome have mapped out an extensive North American tour.

The tour is divided into three separate legs, the first of which kicks off in White’s hometown of Detroit on July 12th and runs through the end of the month. Following an appearance at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky on August 10th, The Raconteurs will return to the road for another month’s worth of touring, including multiple dates in White’s second home of Nashville, as well as in Atlanta and New York. Along the way, they’ll also appear at Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen, New York. The third and final leg currently consists of five gigs taking place in October.



It all comes in support of the band’s first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger, due out June 21st via White’s own Third Man Records.

See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 12th.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Watch The Raconteurs perform “Steady As She Goes” as part of their live comeback in Nashville this past weekend: