The Raconteurs announce 2019 North American tour

Over the weekend, The Raconteurs’ Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler made their live comeback at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville. Now, the dynamic foursome have mapped out an extensive North American tour.
The tour is divided into three separate legs, the first of which kicks off in White’s hometown of Detroit on July 12th and runs through the end of the month. Following an appearance at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky on August 10th, The Raconteurs will return to the road for another month’s worth of touring, including multiple dates in White’s second home of Nashville, as well as in Atlanta and New York. Along the way, they’ll also appear at Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen, New York. The third and final leg currently consists of five gigs taking place in October.
It all comes in support of the band’s first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger, due out June 21st via White’s own Third Man Records.
See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 12th.
The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre
04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Watch The Raconteurs perform “Steady As She Goes” as part of their live comeback in Nashville this past weekend: