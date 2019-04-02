The Raconteurs announce new album Help Us Stranger

The Raconteurs, photo by Olivia Jean

The Raconteurs have announced the release of their long-awaited third album. Entitled Help Us Stranger, the 12-track LP is out on June 21st through Jack White’s own Third Man Records.

Recorded at Third Man Records’ studios in Nashville, the album features 11 original songs written by White and co-singer Brendan Benson, along with a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)”. Joining White, Benson, bassist Jack Lawrence, and drummer Patrick Keller in the studio were Dean Fertita (The Dead Weather, Queens of the Stone Age) and Lillie Mae Rische and her sister Scarlett Rische.



The band previously teased the album’s release by unveiling “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone”.

Along with the traditional album release, The Raconteurs will offer a special edition of Help Us Stranger through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription program. The package includes the album pressed on electric green/black/copper swirled vinyl, along with a companion 7-inch featuring early demos of “Help Me Stranger” and “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying”). Additionally, Vault members will receive pre-sale ticket access to more soon to be announced Raconteurs headline shows. You can sign up for The Vault here.

See the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

Help Us Stranger Artwork:

Help Us Stranger Tracklist:

01. Bored and Razed

02. Help Me Stranger

03. Only Child

04. Don’t Bother Me

05. Shine The Light On Me

06. Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)

07. Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)

08. Sunday Driver

09. Now That You’re Gone

10. Live A Lie

11. What’s Yours Is Mine

12. Thoughts and Prayers

Speaking of live shows, The Raconteurs are set to make their comeback at Third Man Records’ 10-year celebration in Nashville this weekend. They’ve also announced a smattering of shows in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Europe, as well as US festival appearances at Lexington’s Railbird Festival and Woodstock 50. You can see the band’s as-yet-announced tour schedule below.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Ten Years

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50