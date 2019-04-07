The Raconteurs make live comeback: Setlist + Video

The Raconteurs’ Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler made their live comeback at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville on Saturday, marking the foursome’s first on-stage appearance in eight years.
After being introduced by White’s mother, the band ripped through a 15-song set that leaned heavily on material from their upcoming third album, Help Us Stranger. They debuted “Sunday Driver”, “Now That You’re Gone”, “Bored and Razed”, “Help Me Stranger”, and “Shine the Light on Me”, along with two other new songs.
They also played past favorites like “Consoler of the Lonely”, “Level”, “Salute Your Solution”, “Steady As She Goes”, and “Caroline Drama”.
Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below, and head to our Instagram to see more photos and video from Third Man’s celebration.
Setlist:
Consoler of the Lonely
Bored and Razed (Live Debut)
Level
Old Enough
Sunday Driver (Live Debut)
Hands
Help Me Stranger (Live Debut)
Now That You’re Gone (Live Debut)
Salute Your Solution
Shine the Light On Me (Live Debut)
Steady As She Goes
Blue Veins
Encore:
New Song #1
New Song #2
Carolina Drama
Help Us Stranger is due out June 21st. Next week, The Raconteurs will embark on a tour of New Zealand and Australia. They also have shows planned throughout Japan, Europe, and the US in the coming months. See their as-yet-announced schedule below.
The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre
04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50