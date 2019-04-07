The Raconteurs make live comeback: Setlist + Video

The Raconteurs live at Third Man Records

The Raconteurs’ Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler made their live comeback at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville on Saturday, marking the foursome’s first on-stage appearance in eight years.

After being introduced by White’s mother, the band ripped through a 15-song set that leaned heavily on material from their upcoming third album, Help Us Stranger. They debuted “Sunday Driver”, “Now That You’re Gone”, “Bored and Razed”, “Help Me Stranger”, and “Shine the Light on Me”, along with two other new songs.



They also played past favorites like “Consoler of the Lonely”, “Level”, “Salute Your Solution”, “Steady As She Goes”, and “Caroline Drama”.

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below, and head to our Instagram to see more photos and video from Third Man’s celebration.

Setlist:

Consoler of the Lonely

Bored and Razed (Live Debut)

Level

Old Enough

Sunday Driver (Live Debut)

Hands

Help Me Stranger (Live Debut)

Now That You’re Gone (Live Debut)

Salute Your Solution

Shine the Light On Me (Live Debut)

Steady As She Goes

Blue Veins

Encore:

New Song #1

New Song #2

Carolina Drama

Help Us Stranger is due out June 21st. Next week, The Raconteurs will embark on a tour of New Zealand and Australia. They also have shows planned throughout Japan, Europe, and the US in the coming months. See their as-yet-announced schedule below.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50