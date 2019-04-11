The Sandlot series with original cast lands on Disney+

The Sandlot

The Sandlot has a new home.

Back in March, director and writer David Mickey Evans told The Rain Delay podcast that he had sold a Sandlot sequel series to an undisclosed streaming giant, teasing “I know who’s going to stream it. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out right now.”



He’s not wrong. The words “Disney+” were on everyone’s lips, but now we can say it with 100% confidence, as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the series will indeed land on the Mouse House’s forthcoming network.

As previously reported, the show reunites the entire original cast and turns the clock up from 1962 to 1984, a time when our favorite neighborhood rascals will now be parents with kids of their own.

In other words, we’ll likely be seeing Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez (Mike Vitar), Hamilton “Ham” Porter (Patrick Renna), Michael “Squints” Palledorous (Chauncey Leopardi), Timmy Timmons (Victor DiMattia), Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan (Marty York), Tommy “Repeat” Timmons (Shane Obedzinski), Bertram Grover Weeks (Grant Gelt), and Kenny DeNunez (Brandon Quintin Adams).

What’s intriguing is that The Hollywood Reporter notes that this series is separate from the purported prequel that Evans co-wrote with Austin Reynolds. That’s reportedly still going down with Disney’s 20th Century Fox, which, yes, is a thing now.

Um, can we say Sandlot Cinematic Universe?