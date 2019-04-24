Thom Yorke’s first-ever classical composition “Don’t Fear the Light” to air on BBC this weekend

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke debuted his first-ever classical music composition, “Don’t Fear the Light”, during a series of “Minimalist Dream House” concerts in Europe earlier this month. For those not fortunate enough to witness it live, the piece will soon be made available to stream online.

BBC Radio 3 will host the exclusive first-play of “Don’t Fear the Light” this Sunday, April 28th. The recording was taken from one of the “Minimalist Dream House” shows at Philharmonie de Paris.



Additionally, the hour-long BBC episode will feature “Gawpers”, a new Yorke song debuted during the same concert event, and his performance of the Oscar-nominated Suspiria cut “Suspirium”. The National’s own Bryce Dessner also participated in the live series, and his new works will be included as well. The “Minimalist Dream House” concerts were presented by and featured French piano duo Katia & Marielle Labeque.

While we await Sunday’s broadcast, revisit fan-caught footage of Yorke’s “Gawpers” performance.

Radiohead were formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March. Yorke will embark on a solo tour beginning June, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Yorke is expected to release a new solo album sometime this year. In anticipation, stock up on all of his past vinyl releases here.