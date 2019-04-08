Thom Yorke debuts new song “Gawpers”: Watch

Thom Yorke, photo by Killian Young

Thom Yorke skipped out on Radiohead’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame so that he could prepare for a series of live shows in support of a new classical composition called “Don’t Fear the Light”.

The premiere staging took place at the Philharmonie de Paris on Sunday night, and featured Yorke alongside piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque and The National’s Bryce Dessner. As Stereogum points out, along with “Don’t Fear the Light”, Yorke debuted a new solo offering called “Gawpers”. He also played “Suspirium” from his debut film score for Suspiria. Watch fan-shot footage below.



Yorke has three more stagings of “Don’t Fear the Light” scheduled in the coming days. Come July, he’ll embark on a proper European solo tour. See his updated itinerary below.

Thom Yorke 2019 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Lyon, FR @ Auditorium de Lyon *

04/09 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre *

04/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Elb Philharmonie *

07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/06 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

07/07 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)

07/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/16 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival

07/17 – Codroipo, IT @ Villa Manin

07/17 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello

07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana

07/21 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest

07/26-28 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

* = “Don’t Fear the Light