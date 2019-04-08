Thom Yorke debuts new song “Gawpers”: Watch

Thom Yorke skipped out on Radiohead’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame so that he could prepare for a series of live shows in support of a new classical composition called “Don’t Fear the Light”.
The premiere staging took place at the Philharmonie de Paris on Sunday night, and featured Yorke alongside piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque and The National’s Bryce Dessner. As Stereogum points out, along with “Don’t Fear the Light”, Yorke debuted a new solo offering called “Gawpers”. He also played “Suspirium” from his debut film score for Suspiria. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Yorke has three more stagings of “Don’t Fear the Light” scheduled in the coming days. Come July, he’ll embark on a proper European solo tour. See his updated itinerary below.
Thom Yorke 2019 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Lyon, FR @ Auditorium de Lyon *
04/09 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre *
04/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Elb Philharmonie *
07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/06 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
07/07 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)
07/08 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris (Days Off Festival)
07/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/16 – Barolo, IT @ Collisioni Festival
07/17 – Codroipo, IT @ Villa Manin
07/17 – Ferrara, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/20 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana
07/21 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest
07/26-28 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
