Tierra Whack murders cartoon potatoes in video for “Unemployed”: Watch

Tierra Whack, screengrab from "Unemployed" video

If anyone knows the power of a good music video, it’s the person who released an entire album’s worth of absurd videos.

Fresh off the release of her debut visual album, Whack World, Tierra Whack has spent the past few weeks releasing a string of new standalone singles. This treasure trove of new music began with the release of “Only Child” in February and was soon followed by “Clones”, “Gloria”, “Wasteland”, and “Unemployed”. Now, the creative rapper has shared a music video for the latter single, which sees her hitting as many lines as she can in under three minutes.



In the song’s music video, directed by Cat Solen, Whack slices her way through a towering pile of potatoes. With each karate chop and powerful squish, the potatoes come to life with cartoon eyes and weak smiles, fearful of their new fate. Come the end of the song, you learn she’s been cooking a dozen bowls of mashed potatoes, hash browns, and fries for a giant spud overlord of sorts. It’s an animation style reminiscent of the darker side of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. Check it out below.

The zany absurdities of Tierra Whack’s visuals recently came to life in real time. Last month, the Philly rapper performed “Only Child” on Kimmel, complete with a vintage stroller and wide-eyed baby monster.

This summer, Whack is set to perform at some of the biggest music festivals in the world. You can see her at Primavera Sound, Coachella, Made In America, Afropunk Brooklyn, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Soundset, Electric Forest, and Red Bull Music Festival New York — which will be one of Red Bull’s final events before shuttering this October.