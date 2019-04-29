Tink returns with new Voicemails mixtape: Stream

Tink's Voicemails mixtape artwork

Chicago rapper and singer Tink is back today with a new mixtape, Voicemails. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Winter’s Diary/WD Records/Empire, Voicemails collects a total of 12 songs, with titles such as “Stabbed in the Back”, “I Wanna Be Down”, “No Hesitation” (Do the Most)”, and “Falling in Love”. There’s also “Bad Side”, a single released last month, and “Ride It”, a collaboration with DeJ Loaf.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2015)

The new ‘tape marks Tink’s first since 2016’s Winter Diary 4 and 2015’s Winter Diary 3. It also follows last year’s Pain & Pleasure EP, which served as the MC’s first project since leaving Timbaland’s label (she once was considered his protégé).

The 24-year-old Tink is also known for her joint tracks with Saba (“Temporary”), Jeremih (“Don’t Tell Nobody”), and Sleigh Bells (“That Did It”).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Voicemails Tracklist:

01. I Need Ur Love

02. Bad Side

03. Different

04. Ride It (feat. Dej Loaf)

05. KeKe’s Interlude

06. Stabbed in the Back

07. No Hesitation (Do the Most)

08. Litty Again (Thoughts)

09. I Wanna Be Down

10. Soon As U Walk In

11. DeShawn’s Interlude

12. Falling in Love