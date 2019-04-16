Tom Savini adapted a Joe Hill story for Shudder’s Creepshow

Tom Savini in Creepshow

More and more horror legends keep joining Shudder’s forthcoming TV series adaptation of Stephen King and George A. Romero’s Creepshow.

Earlier this month, we reported that original star Adrienne Barbeau would be returning to the franchise, and now the one and only Tom Savini has followed in her footsteps.



“I just directed an episode of the Creepshow television series,”Savini announced at this past weekend’s Monsterpalooza. “There’s 12 [stories] altogether – each show will have two episodes in it. Mine’s a combination of Stand By Me, The Fog, and Jurassic Park. It’s really something.”

More specifically, he’ll be adapting Joe Hill’s 2014 short story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”. The 30-page tale is perfect fodder for the anthology series, and you can read the synopsis below:

Little Gail London and her friend Joel Quarrel are out on a cold and lonely morning at the end of summer, when they make the find of the century: a dead plesiosaur, the size of a two-ton truck, washed up on the sand. With the fog swirling about them, they make their plans, fight to defend their discovery, and face for the first time the enormity of mortality itself… all unaware of what else might be out there in the silver water of Lake Champlain.

He added, It’ll be like the movie with comic book pages turning and boxes … scary things.” In other words, the series will look more like the 1982 original as opposed to its 1987 sequel that largely departed from Romero’s pulpy EC Comics style.

A longtime friend and colleague of showrunner Greg Nicotero, Savini is not only a natural fit but quite a coup, as well. The legendary SFX wizard was instrumental to the original film’s success, and he even appeared in the sequel as The Creep himself. Though, don’t get too excited on that front, he’s sticking solely behind the camera for this go-around.

As previously reported, Nicotero will be adapting King’s Night Shift story “Gray Matter”. Other authors include Josh Malerman (“House of the Head”), Joe, Kasey, and Keith Lansdale (“The Companion”), Christopher Buehlman (“The Man in the Suitcase”), Bruce Jones (“All Hallows Eve”), John Esposito (“Night of the Paw”), and Rob Schrab (“Bad Wolf Down”).

In addition to Nicotero and Savini, a number of other talented directors have also been announced, David Bruckner (The Ritual), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound, XX), Rob Schrab (Ghosted, Community), and original Creepshow assistant director and composer John Harrison.

The series is expected to bow later this year. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, which will undoubtedly discuss this development and many more in the months to come. In the past, they’ve covered both Creepshow films.

