TOMORROW X TOGETHER announce first-ever US tour

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER are coming to the US to perform. That means American fans can finally see Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai — Big Hit Entertainment’s newest band since BTS — in person.

This May, the South Korean group will be trekking across the US for a select number of dates. It marks the band’s first-ever US showcase. The six-date tour will see them kick things off in New York City on May 9th. From there, they head to Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, and Dallas before concluding the US tour in Los Angeles on May 24th.

Last month, the group released The Dream Chapter: STAR, their debut record, along with a mesmerizing music video for single “Crown”. The release saw TOMORROW X TOGETHER combine Korean and English lyrics, try their hand at sugary hooks, and provide the pitch-perfect vocals K-pop is known for.

Given TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the highest-selling K-pop rookie act of 2019, tickets will likely go fast. Tickets are available to purchase at 6pm CT on April 19th. See the full list of tour dates below.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER US Tour Dates:

05/9 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Tour Poster: