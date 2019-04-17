Tool’s Maynard James Keenan to appear alongside Guy Fieri on Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip

Guy Fieri, Sammy Hagar, and Maynard James Keenan, courtesy of AXS TV

One of these dudes is not like the others! Veteran rocker Sammy Hagar and Food Network personality Guy Fieri probably get mistaken for each other every day, but we assure you that no one ever walks up to either one of them and asks, “Aren’t you the singer from Tool?”

Nevertheless, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan will join the former Van Halen singer and the high-energy food dude on an episode of Hagar’s AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, this summer. The television program posted a photo on Facebook of the three men standing in a field to promote the episode, which is titled “Tool’n Around in Flavortown” and will air July 7th.



Seeing Maynard alongside Hagar and Fieri is bizarre enough, but the Tool vocalist sporting a suit vest and tie, alongside Hagar in a camouflage shorts, and Fieri in a black “Knuckle Sandwich” t-shirt makes it a truly epic photo.

Other episodes on the upcoming season of Rock & Roll Road Trip will feature Willie Nelson, Cheech & Chong, Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil, Doors legend Robbie Krieger, and others.

The episode could air right around the time Tool release their first album in 13 years, as Keenan previously stated that the LP would arrive sometime between mid May and mid July. The band will embark on a U.S. tour beginning next month, with tickets available here.