Tool update their Facebook cover photo, fans go nuts

You know how you quietly change your Facebook cover image, but then you end up getting a few likes from some attentive friends? Well, Tool did just that today, and got more than 20,000 likes, loves and wows in just over an hour!

Why, you ask? The band simply amended their logo to include the Roman numeral MMXIX, which translates to “Tool 2019”, and basically confirms what the band has been saying for the past few months — that a new album will arrive this year.



Perhaps it wasn’t obvious by singer Maynard James Keenan declaring that the band’s first album in 13 years would be released “between mid May and mid July”? Or from the recent photo of the other three band members standing proudly with mastering engineer Bob Ludwig? Maybe this Facebook cover image is what fans really needed for the reality to set in: like winter to Game of Thrones, a new Tool album is coming!

Fans can also take solace in the fact that the image was updated on April 3rd, and not two days ago, on April Fools’ Day, when Tool trolled fans with a 37-minute YouTube clip of crickets chirping.

Aside from the album, the band already has a busy 2019 planned, with US festival and headlining gigs lined up for May, and a tour of Europe set to launch in June.

Grab tickets for all of Tool’s upcoming shows here, and for those of you who were born after the band’s most recent album, 2006’s 10,000 Days, you can catch up on the Tool discography at Reverb LP.