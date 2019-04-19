Toro y Moi performs “Freelance” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Toro y Moi on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Chaz Bear dropped his latest album as Toro y Moi, Outer Peace, earlier this year. The 10-track effort followed 2017’s Boo Boo and took the project in a funkier, more computerized direction. Last night, Bear and his band brought that digitalized groove to Seth Meyers for a performance of lead single “Freelance”.

In matching striped button ups and slacks, Bear and his band laid out the disco beat for the Late Night audience. Full of funk and low on flare, the performance could be a good indicator of what we’ll get when Toro y Moi heads out on his summer tour. The trek includes dates alongside Chromeo and Noname, as well as stops at festivals like Afropunk Brooklyn and Outside Lands.



You can get tickets to all his upcoming gigs while supporting your favorite independent music publication, Consequence of Sound, here. Watch the “Freelance” replay below.

You can pick up Toro y Moi releases on vinyl here. Below, revisit Bear’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with….

