Toto announce 2019 tour dates

After trotting the globe for nearly two years, Toto will wind down their “40 Trips Around the Sun Tour” with 20 dates across North America this fall.
The last lap begins September 20th in Los Angeles, CA and wraps up on October 19th in Kevin Smith’s hometown of Red Bank, NJ. Maybe they can join his Jay and Silent Bob reboot!
Ahead of the tour, however, Toto will release their career retrospective box set, All In, on May 24th, which includes 11 remastered studio albums, a Live In Tokyo 1980 EP, and an album of unreleased material.
Take a look at the dates below, followed by their recent cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, though you can start looking here.
Toto 2019 Tour Dates:
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre – Delta Hall
09/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
09/29 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/05 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/13 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/16 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
10/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
10/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre