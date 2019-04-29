Toto announce 2019 tour dates

Toto

After trotting the globe for nearly two years, Toto will wind down their “40 Trips Around the Sun Tour” with 20 dates across North America this fall.

The last lap begins September 20th in Los Angeles, CA and wraps up on October 19th in Kevin Smith’s hometown of Red Bank, NJ. Maybe they can join his Jay and Silent Bob reboot!



Ahead of the tour, however, Toto will release their career retrospective box set, All In, on May 24th, which includes 11 remastered studio albums, a Live In Tokyo 1980 EP, and an album of unreleased material.

Take a look at the dates below, followed by their recent cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, though you can start looking here.

Toto 2019 Tour Dates:

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre – Delta Hall

09/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

09/29 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theatre

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/05 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/13 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

10/15 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/16 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/18 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

10/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre