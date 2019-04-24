Travis Scott sued by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul over claims of copyright infringement

Travis Scott (photo by Amy Price) and DJ Paul

Travis Scott is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from Three 6 Mafia co-founder DJ Paul.

According to The Blast, DJ Paul is seeking $20 million in damages over claims that Scott’s Astroworld track “No Bystanders” contains a “cadence and sound” that is ”virtually identical and strikingly similar” to the hook from Three 6 Mafia’s 1997 song “Tear Da Club Up”. Scott’s version features the line “fuck da club up, fuck da club up,” whereas Three 6 Mafia’s version goes “tear da club up, tear da club up.”



The lawsuit also cites Scott’s 2019 Grammys performance of “No Bystanders”, which saw Scott change the lyrics to “tear the club up.”

News of the lawsuit traveled fast, as DJ Paul has confirmed that he and Scott are already in touch. “He is aware of the situation, as is his label,” DJ Paul said in a statement. “Everything will be worked out accordingly with proper communication between he, [Three 6 Mafia member] Juicy J, and I. There is no beef, just business.”

Compare the two tracks for yourself below: