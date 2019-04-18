Netflix releases first trailer for BoJack Horseman spinoff series Tuca & Bertie: Watch

Tuca & Bertie

BoJack Horseman producer/illustrator Lisa Hanawalt returns to Netflix next month with a new animated anthropomorphic sitcom. Tuca & Bertie follows the adventures of two thirtysomething bird women — a cocky, care-free toucan voiced by Tiffany Haddish and an anxious, daydreaming songbird played by Ali Wong — who are best friends living in the same apartment building. Based on the newly revealed first trail, it basically looks like an animated version of Broad City, which is surely welcome news to fans who were recently left with an Ilana and Abbi-sized hole in their hearts.

Despite being about talking animals, Tuca & Bertie does not exist in the same universe as BoJack Horseman, which truly sucks. (The more BoJack, the better!) The 10-episode series will, however, feature vocal contributions from Steven Yuen, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson, among others.



Tuca & Bertie hits Netflix on May 3rd. Watch the trailer below.