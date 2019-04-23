Ty Segall announces 2019 concert residencies in LA, New York, London, Paris, and more

Ty Segall, photo by Debi Del Grande

Thanks to a consistently busy release schedule, Ty Segall has established himself as one of the most prolific rockers in the game. Now, the California native has announced a series of concert residencies highlighting his jam-packed catalog.

Segall is scheduled to set up shop in five different cities over the next few months. Most of his summer will be spent at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, while October will be split between Brooklyn, Paris, London, Berlin, and Haarlem, just outside of Amsterdam. Each night, fans will be treated to one full album performance of either 2016’s Emotional Mugger, 2014’s Manipulator, 2011’s Goodbye Bread, or 2010’s Melted, as well as one surprise set.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2018)

Throughout the entire tour, Segall will be joined onstage by his Freedom Band, comprised of Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26th, and you can grab yours here. Depending on different ticketing packages, fans will have the chance to receive bonus goodies like signed memorabilia and a limited-edition 7-inch of new, unreleased music.

Consult the full itinerary below. You can also pick up the highlight records — and more of Segall’s extensive catalog — on vinyl here.

Ty Segall 2019 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom $

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom $

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw $

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

10/09 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale #

10/10 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ^

10/11 – London, UK @ Oval Space #

10/12 – London, UK @ Oval Space $

10/13 – London, UK @ Oval Space ^

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg #

10/17 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat #

10/18 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat ^

# = Melted + TBA

$ = Goodbye Bread + TBA

% = Emotional Mugger + TBA

^ = Manipulator + TBA

Revisit “Californian Hills” off Emotional Mugger: