Tycho returns with new single “Easy”: Stream

Tycho, photo by Scott Hansen

Tycho are back today with new music along with the announcement of a new label. Scott Hansen’s electronic project last released an album in 2016 with EPOCH, which came via his longtime label partner Ghostly International. After an amicable departure, he’s now signed with Mom + Pop Music and Ninja Tune for a yet-untitled full-length due out later this year.

Though details on the LP aren’t currently available, we do have our first tease of the record. “Easy” is a perfectly titled track, as there’s a serenity to the song’s drive. Even with a quick and snappy groove skittering beneath the layers of airy synths, there’s a peaceful essence to the whole thing. Which well fits Hansen’s objective with the piece, as he explained in a press release,



“Music can transport us to other realities but can also ground us firmly within ourselves. After a trilogy of records spent exploring the outer reaches of experience I am focusing inward to reveal a human side to the music… My journey as an artist has been defined by an iterative cycle with each album building on and refining an overarching vision. ‘Easy’ is about coming to terms with my past and defining a clear vision moving forward. It’s a comforting voice that reminds you not to get so lost in the work, but to take it easy and enjoy the ride. ‘Easy’ is the bridge to the future.”

Take a listen below.

In addition to more information about the new album, Tycho promise a full round of tour dates coming in the near future. In the meantime, pick up past releases from the group here.