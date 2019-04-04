Vampire Weekend share two new songs “This Life” and “Unbearably White”: Stream

After being gone for so long, Vampire Weekend have been extra kind to fans in the run-up to their new album, Father of the Bride. They’ve been sharing samples of the Modern Vampires of the City follow-up in pairs, first with “Harmony Hall” and “2021”, and then “Sunflower” and “Big Blue”. Now they’re back with another two tracks, “This Life” and “Unbearably White”.

“This Life” features backing vocals from HAIM’s Danielle Haim with production from frontman Ezra Koenig, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Dave Macklovitch. On the track, Koenig interpolates iLoveMakonnen’s song “Tonight”, as he sings, “You’ve been cheatin’ on, cheatin’ on me/I’ve been cheatin’ on, cheatin’ on you.” (Koenig previously appeared on a remix of ​iLoveMakonnen’s “Down 4 So Long”.)



Meanwhile, “Unbearably White” was written by Koenig and produced by Rechtshaid and Koenig with additional production by BloodPop.

With the two new songs, we’ve now heard a full third of Father of the Bride ahead of its May 3rd release date. Take a listen to both tracks below.

Vampire Weekend are set to support the new LP with an full North American tour. Grab tickets here.

You can also stock up on Vampire Weekend’s past vinyl releases over here.