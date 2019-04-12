Veronica Mars revival receives premiere date, fun teaser trailer: Watch

Veronica Mars, photo via Warners Bros.

New mysteries await Veronica Mars starting July 26th, when the TV series revival is scheduled to officially premiere on Hulu.

The eight-episode revival season picks up five years after the end of the Veronica Mars film from 2014 and follows our titular detective as she investigates a spring break murder spree in the show’s fictional town of Neptune, California. Creator Rob Thomas previously dubbed the forthcoming installment as “hardcore So-Cal noir.”



A newly released teaser trailer finds Mars (played by Kristen Bell) setting the scene for us. “Spring break in Neptune: That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums,” Mars narrates. “And that’s just the walk to my car.”

Watch below.

Hope we can still be friends. #VeronicaMars returns July 26th, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/AIM7NRVJEz — Veronica Mars (@veronicamars) April 12, 2019

The Veronica Mars revival will also star returning actors Jason Dohring, Enrico Colatoni, Percy Daggs III, Max Greenfield, and more. New to the cast are Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons, and Mary McDonnell. Strangely enough, former NBA all-star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is part of the revival’s writing staff.

Along with the eight new episodes, Hulu will host all three previous seasons of Veronica Mars, which originally aired on UPN and The CW from 2004 to 2007.