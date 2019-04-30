Violent Femmes announce new album, Hotel Last Resort, share title track: Stream

Violent Femmes

As we previously reported, Violent Femmes are slated to join Ben Folds on the road for a North American summer trek. Now it’s been revealed that just days prior to that tour-kick off, the alternative rock veterans will release a new studio album.

Dubbed Hotel Last Resort, it’s set for a July 26th due date through [PIAS]. It represents Violent Femmes’ tenth (overall and first since We Can Do Anything from 2016.



The forthcoming collection spans a total of 13 songs, most of which feature additional instrumentation from Violent Femmes’ longtime backing band Horn of Dilemma. There are also two covers included — “I’m Not Gonna Cry”, originally by Greek rock super stars Pyx Lax, and a rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

Additionally, there’s a new version of “I’m Nothing”, from the group’s 1994 record, New Times. It comes with new vocals from pro skateboarder Stefan Janoski, a longtime fan who considers the song one of his all-time favorites. In collaboration with Janoski, Violent Femmes have also designed a new Nike shoe inspired by the track’s lyrics.

In a statement, the band’s Brian Ritchie called Hotel Last Resort “probably the best one we’ve made since [1984’s] Hallowed Ground.” He added,

It’s just a very focused album, the songs all hold together. It’s a classic album, in the sense that people should actually sit down and listen to the whole thing. It’s not too long. It’s short, it’s punchy, it’s solid, it’s to the point, goes a few different directions but it always comes back to the core approach and then it’s over. Hopefully you’ll think ‘I want to hear that again.'”

As a first teaser of the new LP, Violent Femmes have let loose the title track, which features Television frontman and co-founder Tom Verlaine. “We didn’t really give him much instruction,” said Ritchie, who first met Verlaine in 1978 as a young music journalist, “but he did exactly what we hoped he’d do. He clearly has an affinity for the song. He must’ve really clued in on the lyrics and he really interpreted them with a guitar.”

Violent Femmes’ own Gordon Gano called the joint track “one of the greatest thrills of a long recording career.”

Hear it below.

Pre-orders for Hotel Last Resort are ongoing. To own all of the band’s releases on vinyl, head here.

Hotel Last Resort Artwork:

Hotel Last Resort Tracklist:

01. Another Chorus

02. I Get What I Want

03. I’m Nothing (feat. Stefan Janoski)

04. Adam was a Man

05. Not Ok

06. Hotel Last Resort (feat. Tom Verlaine)

07. Everlasting You

08. It’s All or Nothing

09. I’m Not Gonna Cry

10. This Free Ride

11. Paris to Sleep

12. Sleepin’ at the Meetin’

13. God Bless America

Along with Ben Folds dates, Violent Femmes are also scheduled to hit up the inaugural THING festival in Washington, KAABOO Texas, and BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach. Grab your tickets here.

Violent Femmes 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/04 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

05/05 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Sea #

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Burden #

05/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live #

05/10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/11 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas #

05/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre #

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

05/16 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Live #

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

05/18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

07/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena **

07/29 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage **

07/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem **

08/01 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 **

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage **

08/03 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

08/04 – East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park **

08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE **

08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre **

08/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater **

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park **

08/11 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre **

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company **

08/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park **

08/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre **

08/17 – Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/24-25 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING

09/06 – Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival

# = w/ X

** = w/ Ben Folds

