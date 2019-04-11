Webcast: Coachella reveals 2019 live stream schedule + video

Coachella will stream a number of weekend one performances live on YouTube.

As of now, 69 artists have been confirmed for the stream. Highlights include Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, BLACKPINK, Janelle Monáe, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Pusha-T, Lizzo, Kid Cudi, CHVRCHES, Blood Orange, Four Tet, Little Simz, Weezer, Tierra Whack, Smino, YG, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Khruangbin, and more.



(Read: 20 Essential Coachella Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring and Summer)

What’s more, on Saturday, April 13th, Coachella will live stream Guava Island, the mysterious new film project from Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, starring Rihanna.

Check out the full schedule below. All times are PST; channels are noted in parentheses.

In years past, Coachella has confirmed additional artists — especially big-name headliners — at a moment’s notice. So, keep your eyes glued for further updates to the schedule. Also, for the first time in the festival’s history, Coachella intends to live stream weekend two.

Friday, April 12th:

04:15 p.m. – Hurray for the Riff Raff (2)

04:15 – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (3)

04:40 – Juaz (3)

05:10 – JPEGMAFIA (1)

05:40 – Mon Laferte (2)

05:45 – SG Lewis (3)

05:55 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

06:25 – Gorgon City (2)

06:30 – Calypso Rose (3)

06:45 – Jaden Smith (1)

07:20 – DVSN (3)

07:25 – Tierra Whack (2)

08:05 – Polo & Pan (3)

08:30 – BLACKPINK (1)

09:00 – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

09:30 – Khruangbin (3)

09:35 – The 1975 (1)

10:30 – Janelle Monáe (1)

11:15 – Charlotte Gainsbourg (2)

11:25 – Childish Gambino (1)

11:30 – Nora En Pure (3)

12:00 a.m. – DJ Snake (2)

12:05 – Kayzo (3)

Saturday, April 13th:

04:15 p.m. – ARIZONA (1)

04:15 – Wallows (2)

04:15 – Jambinai (3)

04:35 – FKJ (3)

05:00 – Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film (1,2,3)

06:00 – Mr. Eazi (2)

06:00 – Steady Holiday (3)

06:30 – The Interrupters (3)

06:40 – Mac DeMarco (2)

07:05 – Bazzi (1)

07:15 – Clozee (3)

07:30 – Sir (2)

07:50 – J Balvin (1)

07:55 – Virgil Abloh (2)

08:00 – Bob Moses (3)

08:25 – Maggie Rogers (2)

08:45 – Weezer (1)

08:50 – Gryffin (3)

09:15 – Christine and the Queen (2)

09:30 – Four Tet (3)

09:50 – Billie Eilish (1)

10:15 – Juice WRLD (2)

10:30 – Parcels (3)

11:00 – Tame Impala (1)

11:05 – Wiz Khalifa (2)

11:15 – Smino (3)

11:55 – Kid Cudi (2)

12:00 a.m. – Little Simz (3)

12:30 – Bassnectar (1)

Sunday, April 14th:

04:15 p.m. – Emily King (1)

04:15 – Mansionair (2)

04:15 – Burna Boy (3)

05:00 – Alice Merton (2)

05:05 – Pusha-T (1)

05:55 – Bad Bunny (1)

05:55 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (2)

06:50 – Blood Orange (1)

06:50 – Dermont Kennedy (2)

07:40 – Lizzo (2)

09:00 – YG (3)

09:15 – Sofi Tukker (2)

09:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

10:05 – CHVRCHES (2)

10:35 – Ariana Grande (1)

11:10 – NGHTMRE (3)