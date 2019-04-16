Menu
Weezer and Tears For Fears perform “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” on Kimmel: Watch

Following their guest-filled set during weekend one of Coachella

by
on April 16, 2019, 9:08am
Weezer and Tears For Fears on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Weezer successfully rocked weekend one of Coachella with the help of special guests and classic cover songs. Tears For Fears joined the band onstage to do “Everybody Wants to the Rule the World”, while TLC’s own Chilli helped out on a collaborative rendition of “No Scrubs”.

On Monday night, Rivers Cuomo and co. brought a bit of Coachella over to Jimmy Kimmel. The band reunited with Tears For Fears and again performed their 1985 classic hit. Replay it down below.

(Read: 20 Essential Coachella Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring)

Last month saw Weezer release The Black Album, a collection of new and original material. It was preceded in January by their solid covers record, The Teal Album, which contains their take on “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. To stock up on all of the group’s vinyl releases, head on here.

Weezer will hit Indio next weekend for round two of Coachella, followed by Summer Sonic in Japan and Rock in Rio in Brazil. They also have a slate of dates in Europe and a few shows in Latin America alongside Foo Fighters. Find tickets to all of their upcoming gigs here.

