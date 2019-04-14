Weezer perform “No Scrubs” with TLC’s Chilli at Coachella: Watch

Weezer perform "No Scrubs" with Chilli of TLC

Weezer made their long overdue return to Coachella on Saturday, as they played the festival for the first time in 14 years. Though their setlist leaned heavily on greatest hits from the early part of their career, Rivers Cuomo and co. did have a few tricks up their sleeve.

To start, Weezer brought out Tears For Their Fears for a collaborative performance of the latter band’s New Wave hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. Later, they were joined by TLC’s Chilli for “No Scrubs”. Weezer then closed the set with their chart-topping cover of Toto’s “Africa”.



All three songs appear on Weezer’s recent covers LP, The Teal Album, which preceded the release of The Black Album, a collection of new and original material.

At Coachella, Weezer also performed a barbershop quartet version of their own song, “Beverly Hills”, as well as fan favorites including “Buddy Holly”, “Hash Pipe”, “El Scorcho”, and “Island in the Sun”. Watch footage of their set below.