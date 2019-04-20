Will Smith crashes Jaden Smith’s Coachella set: Watch

Will Smith and Jaden Smith at Coachella 2019 via Instagram

Parents just don’t understand? Consider Will Smith an exception.

On Friday night, the Fresh Prince himself dropped by Coachellla to help spice up his son Jaden Smith’s second weekend set in the Sahara tent. For his part, Will snuck in halfway through “Icon”, which they wound up playing twice as he screamed, “This is my first time on the Coachella stage, ain’t no way I’m going off like that. Run it one more time!”



Sadly, Willow didn’t join in for the family fun, who attended last week with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith. Still, the Pursuit of Happiness and After Earth co-stars were thrilled at the collaboration, as they both shared the same footage on their socials. Will wrote “Done did dat! #Coachella,” while Jaden simply wrote, “I Love You Coachella.” How cute.

Watch below. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Will has stepped in on “Icon”. Last year, he recreated his son’s music video in an admittedly hilarious parody, which you can also catch after the footage. As for Coachella, revisit our first weekend report here.