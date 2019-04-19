Win Your Own Portable Spire Studio from iZotope

Spire Studio

If you’re a songwriter, you know how often ideas can get lost to the ether. Maybe you can capture a note on your phone, but when you return later, the original spark is missing. Or by the time you’re done setting up all your gear, getting everything tuned and plugged, the magic of the moment has dissipated. Well, thanks to Spire Studio, that’s no longer an issue.

iZotope’s unique portable recording studio takes care of everything. Its one-touch Soundcheck gets your levels perfect without forcing you to fiddle around endlessly. Multiple inputs allow you to plug in instruments easily instead of getting lost in a tangle of cords. What’s more, you can edit and mix everything right from your smartphone using the Spire app, an intuitive tool that even allows you to add effects and share your finished work instantly.



Artists like Laura Jane Grace and Foster the People have already been using Spire to record professional songs, and now you can too. We’re giving away one (1) Spire Studio so you can capture your inspiration anywhere, anytime. To enter for you chance to take home this powerful — and powerfully cool — piece of recording technology, just fill out the widget below.

Below, watch how Mark Foster of Foster the People utilizes Spire to create a brand new song.