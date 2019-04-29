Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood ravaged by fire

Winnie the Pooh's 100 Acre Wood

Oh, bother. On Sunday evening, a fire tore through the UK’s Ashdown Forest, a wooded area that inspired Winnie the Pooh’s famed Hundred Acre Wood.

About 50 acres altogether were affected by the blaze, which isn’t believed to have been started deliberately. It’s the third time the forest has been ravaged by fire, following two more accidental incidents in February.



“It’s unusual to have a fire of this size at night. This seems to have caught hold before people noticed the fire,” a person with the local fire department told the BBC. “The undergrowth was very dry in the forest, despite the recent rain, and the fire caught quite quickly.”

Despite the damage, Ashdown, along with its many animal and insect inhabitants, is expected to bounce back quickly. “All is not lost,” noted Chris Sutton, a local Forest Ranger. “Within four weeks we’ll have grass growing and in six months you probably won’t know too much has gone on here.”

(Read: The 30 Hottest Films of Summer 2018)

In the 1920s, author A.A. Milne penned his Winnie the Pooh books while living in the area, which is located in southeastern England. Hundred Acre Wood served as a home and playground for Milne’s cuddly, honey-loving bear and his friends Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, and others.

Last summer, director Marc Forster took a look at the darker side of the Winnie the Pooh tales in his film Christopher Robin.