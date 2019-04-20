Woodstock 50 ticket on-sale postponed, sparking fears of cancelation

Woodstock 50

Woodstock’s 2019 reincarnation already lost a headliner; now there’s word that the festival’s ticket on-sale has been postponed.

Tickets for the festival were originally scheduled to go on sale Monday, April 22nd to coincide with Earth Day. However, according to Billboard, those plans have now been scrapped for undisclosed reasons.



Booking agents were informed of the delay on Friday. “There is currently a hold on the Woodstock 50 on-sale date,” Woodstock talent manager Amanda Phelan wrote in an email. “We are waiting on an official press statement from Woodstock 50 regarding updated announce, ticket pricing, and overall festival information. We will get this information to you as soon as we receive it.”

Billboard passed on a quote from a concerned booking agent, who said: “No one knows what the hell is going on but there is clearly a problem.” The agent speculated that there could be an issue with investors or a complication with the festival grounds.

Until we hear otherwise, Woodstock is scheduled to take place August 16th-18th in Watkins Glen, New York. Though The Black Keys have pulled out, the lineup still promises JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, and Imagine Dragons alongside veteran artists like Robert Plant, Santana, David Crosby, John Fogerty, and Grateful Dead offshoot Dead and Company.