Wu-Tang Clan perform “Triumph” on Fallon: Watch

Wu-Tang Clan, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Wu-Tang Clan are making the most of their 25th anniversary. With their celebratory tour set to kick off next month, the hip-hop icons are also prepping for the release of a new Showtime docu-series called Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men on May 10th. On top of that, RZA is working on a Hulu series called Wu-Tang: An American Saga with writer Alex Tse (Watchmen, 2018’s SuperFly).

(Read: Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) Still Sets the Gold Standard)



Supporting all of this, the group got together for a performance on Fallon Wednesday night. With Young Dirty Bastard filling in for his late father, ODB, the group stormed through their Wu-Tang Forever classic “Triumph”. Check out the replay below.

Beyond those greenlit projects, RZA, Ghostface Killah, and longtime manager Caruso are working on a supernatural thriller called Angel of Dust loosely based on the groups Staten Island upbringing. In the meantime, get tickets to the Wu’s reunion tour here.