Yeasayer announce new album, Erotic Reruns, share two songs: Stream

Yeasayer returned last week with “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”, their first new music release in three years. Now, the psych pop veterans have formally and finally announced the album on which that single is set to appear. The Amen & Goodbye follow-up is titled, Erotic Reruns, and is marked down for a June 7th due date via their own Yeasayer Records.
Initial ideas for the LP began brewing toward the end of 2016 and serve as a “vehement” response to the fateful presidential election that closed out the year, per a press statement. Throughout the full-length, Yeasayer weave in “a sardonic and chilling reaction to dark times” alongside “moments of warmth and reflection,” as they ruminate on paranoia, humanity, and technology.
The new album also sees Yeasayer revisiting their earlier, more DIY days, as all nine songs were recorded in studios in Brooklyn and upstate New York built by the group members themselves — singer/multi-instrumentalist Chris Keating, singer/multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder, and bassist/singer Ira Wolf Tuton.
To coincide with the LP news, the three-piece has broken off not one, but two new songs: “Let Me Listen in on You” and closing track “Fluttering in the Floodlights”. Hear both below.
Pre-orders for Erotic Reruns are ongoing. In anticipation of release day, grab the band’s past records on vinyl here.
Erotic Reruns Artwork:
Erotic Reruns Tracklist:
01. People I Loved
02. Ecstatic Baby
03. Crack a Smile
04. Blue Skies Dandelions
05. Let Me Listen in on You
06. I’ll Kiss You Tonight
07. 24-Hour Hateful Live!
08. Ohm Death
09. Fluttering in the Floodlights
Yeasayer will support the LP with an expansive North American tour that kicks off this weekend and lasts throughout most of the summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased here.
Yeasayer 2019 Tour Dates:
04/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/14 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
04/27 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Fest
06/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 35 Artspace
06/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
06/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
06/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban
06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
06/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent
07/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
07/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/10 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Jahre Musikexpress Das Festival
08/15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop