Yeasayer announce new album, Erotic Reruns, share two songs: Stream

Yeasayer

Yeasayer returned last week with “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”, their first new music release in three years. Now, the psych pop veterans have formally and finally announced the album on which that single is set to appear. The Amen & Goodbye follow-up is titled, Erotic Reruns, and is marked down for a June 7th due date via their own Yeasayer Records.

Initial ideas for the LP began brewing toward the end of 2016 and serve as a “vehement” response to the fateful presidential election that closed out the year, per a press statement. Throughout the full-length, Yeasayer weave in “a sardonic and chilling reaction to dark times” alongside “moments of warmth and reflection,” as they ruminate on paranoia, humanity, and technology.



(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2007)

The new album also sees Yeasayer revisiting their earlier, more DIY days, as all nine songs were recorded in studios in Brooklyn and upstate New York built by the group members themselves — singer/multi-instrumentalist Chris Keating, singer/multi-instrumentalist Anand Wilder, and bassist/singer Ira Wolf Tuton.

To coincide with the LP news, the three-piece has broken off not one, but two new songs: “Let Me Listen in on You” and closing track “Fluttering in the Floodlights”. Hear both below.

Pre-orders for Erotic Reruns are ongoing. In anticipation of release day, grab the band’s past records on vinyl here.

Erotic Reruns Artwork:

Erotic Reruns Tracklist:

01. People I Loved

02. Ecstatic Baby

03. Crack a Smile

04. Blue Skies Dandelions

05. Let Me Listen in on You

06. I’ll Kiss You Tonight

07. 24-Hour Hateful Live!

08. Ohm Death

09. Fluttering in the Floodlights

Yeasayer will support the LP with an expansive North American tour that kicks off this weekend and lasts throughout most of the summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased here.

Yeasayer 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/14 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/27 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Fest

06/12 – Portsmouth, NH @ 35 Artspace

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

06/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

06/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

06/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban

06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

07/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/04 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

07/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/10 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Jahre Musikexpress Das Festival

08/15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop