Yeasayer return with new single “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”: Stream

Yeasayer

Boy, do Yeasayer like to keep fans waiting. They took four years between their last two records — 2012’s Fragrant World and 2016’s Amen & Goodbye, and we’ve barely heard a peep from the group since. Now, finally, they’re back with their first new music in three years, “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”.

The track serves as a teaser of their forthcoming new studio album, which is expected sometime in June. Until then, we’ll have to be satiated by “I’ll Kiss You Tonight”, a darkly thumping track with a playful piano breakdown on the bridge. “I’ll be okay/ This must be our fate/ You and I can do this everyday/ Even though I hate you, I’ll kiss you tonight,” goes the hook about a complicated relationship that’s more hate-love than love-hate.



“I’ll Kiss You Tonight” comes via a video directed and animated by Theodore Sefcik. Brightly colored characters seem to stumble over and into each other, a weird trick of digital physics generation. Check it out below.

Expect more info on Yeasayer’s new album and 2019 plans soon. In the meantime, snag their past vinyl releases here.

The band also has a small handful of shows coming up, the schedule for which is below. Get tickets here.

Yeasayer 2019 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/14 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

04/27 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Fest

08/09 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/10 – Piešťany, SK @ Grap Festival

08/15 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop