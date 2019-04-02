Yes announces “The Royal Affair Tour” with Asia, ELP’s Carl Palmer, and more

Yes, photo by Gottlieb Bros.

Last summer, the prog-rock icons of YES celebrated their 50th anniversary with their extensive “#YES50” US tour. Now, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have announced plans for a new summer outing dubbed “The Royal Affair Tour”.

Over the course of 26 dates, YES will share the stage with a number of other iconic British rock acts with a deep connection to their band. Asia, which originally featured YES’ Steve Howe and Geoff Downes, will reunite with Howe to pay tribute to founding member John Wetton. Additionally, another former Asia member, Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Carl Palmer, will take under the moniker “ELP Legacy” with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. The bill also promises John Lodge performing classic Moody Blues tracks.



As has been the case since 2015, the current iteration of Yes consists of longtime members Howe, Downes, and Alan White alongside vocalist Jon Davison, guitarist/keyboardist Billy Sherwood, and percussionist Jay Schellen.

The early summer jaunt begins in mid-June, with dates across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. At the start of July, the group heads to the Midwest, with shows in Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan before heading south. After a three-night run in Florida, the bands will work their way to California to close the tour. Watch the official promo video and find the full itinerary below.

Tickets to a majority of the shows go on sale Friday, April 5th. You can get tickets here.

“The Royal Affair” 2019 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Bethlehem, PA @ Bethlehem Event Center

06/14 – Farmingdale, NY @ Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

06/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/20 – Westchester, NY @ Westchester County Center

06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavillion

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

06/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

06/30 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

07/03 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/05 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

07/06 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

07/10 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

07/12 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

07/13 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

07/18 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

07/20 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

07/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

07/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoints Amphitheatre

07/28 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery