YG disses Tekashi 6ix9ine on new track “Stop Snitchin”: Stream

YG (photo by Killian Young) and Tekashi 6ix9ine mugshot

Tekashi 6ix9ine, along with four associates, was arrested last year following a five-year federal investigation into the criminal activities of the Bloods street gang known as Nine Trey Bloods, of which 6ix9ine is said to be a member. 6ix9ine has since pleaded guilty to nine federal counts and offered to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence.

In his guilty plea, 6ix9ine acknowledged that he joined Nine Trey Bloods in 2017 and admitted to assisting the gang in its attempt to kill a rival gang member. 6ix9ine also said he himself paid an associate to shoot Chief Keef.



While 6ix9ine may have saved himself by working with prosecutors, some have called him out for snitching. One of those is Compton’s YG, with whom 6ix9ine already has major rap beef.

During his Coachella set last weekend, YG debuted a new single called “Stop Snitchin”. For his performance, YG had 6ix9ine’s mugshot boldly projected behind him while he rapped, “You got fear in your heart so you cooperate/ I guess that’s how b*tch ni**as operate.”

A new music video for “Stop Snitchin” has been released today, and although it contains no explicit references to 6ix9ine, it seems YG’s message has already been made clear.

Check it out below, followed by footage from his Coachella performance of “Stop Snitchin”.

The two rappers have been tangled up in drama ever since 6ix9ine called YG out during an interview on The Breakfast Club. Things quickly escalated from there, with the pair firing back insults and YG straight-up posting “F*ck 6ix9ine” on social media.

“Stop Snitchin” is the first single from YG’s new album, 4REAL 4REAL. After delaying its release in the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s death, the LP is officially due to drop May 3rd.