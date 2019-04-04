YG postpones surprise album release to mourn Nipsey Hussle

YG and Nipsey Hussle in the "Last Time That I Checc'd" Video

The loss of Nipsey Hussle over the weekend has sent palpable ripples through the music industry. Even if you aren’t necessarily a hip-hop fan, the wave of tributes coming out in the wake of the Los Angeles MC’s murder is evidence of just how much of an impact he had. Now, one of his closest friends and collaborators, YG, has revealed that he’s postponed a planned surprise album release in order to mourn the fallen rapper.

In a tweet, YG said he’d intended to deliver the follow-up to 2018’s Stay Dangerous on April 12th. “But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month. Pushing it to May, Sorry!” he wrote. He added, “LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!”, referencing the fact that they remained so close despite YG being a Blood and Nispey a member of the Crips.



YG also joined the ranks of musicians paying tribute to Nispey on Instagram with a separate post. He wrote,

“We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap. YOU 1 OF A KIND! I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit. I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go.”

He also mentioned a number of projects the pair had in the works, including “TV shows that was being written” and a joint album called 2 of Amerikkkaz Most Wanted. “The shit we had is forever bro,” he concluded. “THE WORLD DIDNT KNOW WHAT THEY HAD TILL YOU WAS GONE I BEEN KNEW!”

Nipsey Hussle was shot dead outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31st. Police put out a warrant for and subsequently arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder, also known as “Shitty.” LAPD believe the murder was the result of a personal dispute, with TMZ reporting that it stemmed from Holder feeling disrespected when Nipsey asked if he’d ever snitched to the cops.