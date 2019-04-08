ZZ Top announce 50th anniversary tour

ZZ Top will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a world tour this year, including extensive legs in Europe and the United States.
The band formed in 1969 in Houston, Texas, and following a few initial lineup tweaks, the classic trio of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard have all been going strong in the band for 50 years. Along the way, ZZ Top have released such classic hits as “La Grange”, “Gimme All Your Lovin'”, and “Legs”, among others, and they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
The trek gets started with a three-show stand May 17th through 19th in the band’s home state of Texas, followed by a six-week European jaunt that kicks off in June, and then a two-month U.S. tour.
The summer/fall U.S. leg launches August 16th in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps October 20th in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The three May dates in Texas will also feature Bad Company and Cheap Trick, while Cheap Trick will support most of the summer/fall U.S. tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd will also appear at select dates.
“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69,” said Gibbons in a statement. “The beards, Frank’s excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”
Tickets for most of the U.S. shows go on sale this Friday, April 12th at this location, and will also be available via StubHub. See the full list of dates below.
ZZ Top 2019 Tour Dates:
05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Don Equis Pavilion ^*
05/18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 ^*
06/04 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
06/06 – Uppsala, SE @ Botanical Garden
06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival
06/08 – Hamar, N0 @ Tjuvholmen Arena
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/13 – Hessen, DE @ Hessentag State Fair
06/14 – Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival
06/15 – Halle (Saale), DE @ Peissnitz Insel
06/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks
06/21 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale
06/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/23 – Perouges, FR @ Le Printemps De Perouges
06/25 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
06/26 – Bietigheim, DE @ Viadukt
06/28 – Nürnberg, DE @ Frankenhalle
06/29 – Linz, AT @ Castle Clam
07/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
07/04 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest
07/06 – Argles Sur Mer, FR @ Festival Les Deferlantes
07/08 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith Nancy
07/09 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
07/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
07/12 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena
08/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre *
08/17 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino Theater
08/20 – Yakima, WA @ Yakima Valley SunDome
08/21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle *
08/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #
08/24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion #
08/25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
08/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater
08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
09/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
09/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
09/06 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
09/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
09/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater *
09/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *
09/11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *
09/13 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City BikeFest
09/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
09/18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *
09/19 – Wantagh. NY @ Jones Beach Theater *
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Champions Park
10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre *
10/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
10/09 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium *
10/11 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center *
10/12 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival
10/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *
10/15 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena*
10/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
10/18 – Estero FL @ Hertz Arena*
10/19 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *
10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *
^ = with Bad Company
* = with Cheap Trick
# = with Lynyrd Skynyrd