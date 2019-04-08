ZZ Top announce 50th anniversary tour

ZZ Top

ZZ Top will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a world tour this year, including extensive legs in Europe and the United States.

The band formed in 1969 in Houston, Texas, and following a few initial lineup tweaks, the classic trio of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard have all been going strong in the band for 50 years. Along the way, ZZ Top have released such classic hits as “La Grange”, “Gimme All Your Lovin'”, and “Legs”, among others, and they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.



The trek gets started with a three-show stand May 17th through 19th in the band’s home state of Texas, followed by a six-week European jaunt that kicks off in June, and then a two-month U.S. tour.

The summer/fall U.S. leg launches August 16th in Ridgefield, Washington, and wraps October 20th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The three May dates in Texas will also feature Bad Company and Cheap Trick, while Cheap Trick will support most of the summer/fall U.S. tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd will also appear at select dates.

“It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this! We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69,” said Gibbons in a statement. “The beards, Frank’s excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We’re keeping it that way.”

Tickets for most of the U.S. shows go on sale this Friday, April 12th at this location, and will also be available via StubHub. See the full list of dates below.

ZZ Top 2019 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ Don Equis Pavilion ^*

05/18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^*

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 ^*

06/04 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

06/06 – Uppsala, SE @ Botanical Garden

06/07 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/08 – Hamar, N0 @ Tjuvholmen Arena

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/13 – Hessen, DE @ Hessentag State Fair

06/14 – Grolloo, NL @ Holland International Blues Festival

06/15 – Halle (Saale), DE @ Peissnitz Insel

06/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks

06/21 – Paris, FR @ La Seine Musicale

06/22 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/23 – Perouges, FR @ Le Printemps De Perouges

06/25 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

06/26 – Bietigheim, DE @ Viadukt

06/28 – Nürnberg, DE @ Frankenhalle

06/29 – Linz, AT @ Castle Clam

07/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

07/04 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Rock Fest

07/06 – Argles Sur Mer, FR @ Festival Les Deferlantes

07/08 – Nancy, FR @ Zenith Nancy

07/09 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

07/10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

07/12 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena

08/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre *

08/17 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino Theater

08/20 – Yakima, WA @ Yakima Valley SunDome

08/21 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle *

08/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

08/24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion #

08/25 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

08/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

09/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/06 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater *

09/10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

09/11 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

09/13 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City BikeFest

09/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

09/19 – Wantagh. NY @ Jones Beach Theater *

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Champions Park

10/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre *

10/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

10/09 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium *

10/11 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center *

10/12 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

10/15 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena*

10/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

10/18 – Estero FL @ Hertz Arena*

10/19 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

^ = with Bad Company

* = with Cheap Trick

# = with Lynyrd Skynyrd