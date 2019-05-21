21 Savage announces North American summer tour

21 Savage, photo by Philip Cosores

21 Savage has mapped out a North American summer tour, his first since being detained and released by ICE.

Following spring festivals Rolling Loud in Miami and Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic, 21 Savage will proceed to hit the road throughout July and August. The summer itinerary includes stops in Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Seattle, as well as Denver, Detroit, Boston, and New York. He’ll close things out by visiting Raleigh, Charlotte, and, of course, his hometown of Atlanta.



Coming in continued support of last year’s I Am > I Was album, the tour also features festival gigs at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. The Charlotte-bred rapper DaBaby will serve as the opening act.

Consult the full schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

21 Savage 2019 Tour Dates:

05/10-12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

06/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic

07/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion $

07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom $

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

07/18 – San Diego, CA @ Calcoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre $

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

07/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium $

07/23 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum $

07/25 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater $

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium $

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live $

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

08/04 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre $

08/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem $

08/08 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/10 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center $

08/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival

08/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater $

08/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre $

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy $

$ = w/ DaBaby

Revisit “A Lot”, 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was single featuring J. Cole: