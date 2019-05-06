Adele teases new album, encourages self-love following breakup

After seven years, Adele and her husband Simon Konecki called it quits last month. Although the breakup is still taking a toll on the pop star, it appears she’s partially using it to fuel her new album and jump-start a new chapter in her life.

On Sunday, which marked Adele’s 31st birthday, she posted on Instagram, “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.” The “Hello” singer added, “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.”



She then joked, “Bunch of fucking savages, 30 [the album] will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

Elsewhere in the social media post, Adele, like many musicians today, encouraged her fans to practice more self-love and kindness:

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough.”

Adele was reportedly spotted at a New York City recording studio a few weeks ago, leading many to believe she’s formally begun working on her fourth full-length, the follow-up to 2015’s 25.

Here’s a recent meme Adele posted about her post-breakup feelings.

